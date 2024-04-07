The Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 5 encounter between FC Platinum and CAPS United took a turbulent turn when crowd disturbances forced its abandonment in the 85th minute at Mandava Stadium.

The unrest ignited after a goal by the Green Machine was disallowed, with Ralph Kawondera deemed offside. At the time of abandonment, FC Platinum held a 1-0 lead courtesy of Juan Mutudza’s eighth-minute strike.

In other matches, Simba Bhora secured a 2-1 victory over Yadah at the Heart Stadium, while Ngezi Platinum suffered a 2-1 defeat against Green Fuel, showcasing their ongoing struggles.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 5 Results:

FC Platinum 1-0 CAPS United (Abandoned)

Green Fuel 2-1 Ngezi Platinum

Yadah 1-2 Simba Bhor

a Arenel 2-1 Bikita Minerals

ZPC Kariba 1-2 Herentals

