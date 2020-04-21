In its efforts to ensure that more Zimbabweans get tested to curb the spread of Covid-19 (coronavirus), the Government has provided Masvingo Province with a second consignment of 200 rapid results tests kits after the province had exhausted the first consignment.

The vast Masvingo Province is yet to record its first Covid-19 case following reports that a pregnant Zaka woman who had initially tested positive for Covid-19 was later found to be negative after she was tested for the second time using rapid test kits.

The province, which has since taken its coronavirus fight to remote communities, had already exhausted the identical first batch of 200 rapid results tests kits.

According to Masvingo Provincial Medical Director (PMD) Dr Amadeous Shamu, the availing of more test kits will enhance the province’s urge to reach out to marginalised rural communities.

“We are expanding our testing for Covid-19 to all parts of the province as Government continues to avail more test kits,” Dr Shamu said.

“We got an initial batch of 200 rapid results test kits and we have already exhausted them. I am happy to announce that we have received another batch of 200 test kits which is a positive development in our fight against the spread of this virus,” he added.

Zimbabwe currently has a total of 25 coronavirus cases while three locals have succumbed to the pandemic since the first case was confirmed on March 3.

