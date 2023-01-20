Police from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Masvingo have arrested Mirror Editor, Garikai Mafirakureva for publishing a story which they claim would damage the image of ZRP and senior Masvingo CID officers.

Mafirakureva was summoned to the CID offices at Masvingo Central yesterday and told that he was under arrest and was to be charged for publishing falsehoods which may put ZRP into disrepute and diminish public faith in the Police.

However, other Police departments intervened and after lengthy discussions it was decided that there was no case and Mafirakureva was released.

There was a turn of events today when the CID summoned Mafirakureva again and took a statement and charged him. They threatened to lock him up for the night and his lawyer Martin Mureri of Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) intervened.

He will appear at Masvingo Magistrates Court tomorrow.

According to a Police statement, Mafirakureva published a story where a brother of a prominent Muchakata businessman Nyasha Machaya allegedly stabbed and killed a patron at the businessman’s bar at the weekend. The accused is Thomas Machaya but Nyasha is also implicated in the case.

Villagers who reported the matter to The Mirror expressed the fear that Police may sweep the case under the carpet because some CID officers were close to the Machayas.

Four senior officers, Superintendent Janyure, Sup Evans Musona, Chief Sup Chigona and Chief Sup Rufu felt that the statement that some CID officers were close to the Machayas in the story may point fingers at them and they want The Mirror to qualify the statement.

They are now the State witnesses.

“I am a Superintended in the Zimbabwe Republic Police currently stationed at CID Masvingo District Headquarters and I am the superintended responsible for crime. I am contactable on 0773905881.

“At Masvingo District Headquarters are four senior officers namely Chief Superintended Chigona, Superintended Jenyure, Chief Superintended Rufu and myself.

“The story published by The Mirror taint the image of the ZRP Organisation in general and CID Masvingo senior officers in particular as the story would make the public lose faith or confidence in the Police,” said the statement.

The Police statement said that The Mirror should qualify its statement otherwise the paper is painting a bad picture of the Police.

“The story published by The Mirror taints the image of the ZRP organisation and CID Masvingo senior officers in particular as the story would make the public lose faith or confidence in the Police.

“Unless The Mirror and its so called sources can qualify their story, the publications is tantamount to paint a bad picture of the Police in the of the public,” reads part of the statement.

mirror