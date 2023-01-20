Goods train crushes tipper truck near Dzivarasekwa in Harare

There was another accident involving a haulage truck and a goods train in Harare along Solomon Mujuru Drive (Kirkman Drive) in the early hours of Friday.

As road accidents continue to increase in the country there has been a call for drivers to be very cautious of human life and exercise responsibility.

Yesterday the Ministry of Information suspended licences of two bus operator companies after their drivers were involved in an accident because of reckless driving.

