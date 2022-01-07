The Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance Masvingo branch, John Mpanduki has been abducted, the party says.

“Our Youth from Bikita West & Businessman @mdczimbabwe

member @John Mpanduki

has been abducted around 3am at his house today by unknown assailants.

“The three people were heavily armed and his whereabouts is still unknown,” says the party.

Apparently, MDC Alliance members have over the years been subjected to abduction by alleged state agents.

However, the government has been denying such reports, saying they were faking it.

Zwnews