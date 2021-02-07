Reports reaching this publication are that Masvingo City Council has with immediate effect suspended its director of Engineering Services Tawanda Gozo.

It is reported that this is due to the deterioration in the quality and quantity of water to city residents.

An insider has since confirmed the development.

Meanwhile, water challenges has been a perennial problem not only for Masvingo, but other towns and cities too.

In Harare and Bulawayo, some suburbs could go for weeks if not months without water.

In most cases the quality of water have been questionable and residents have been complaining over the matter.

Most local authorities have over the years attributed the problem to obsolete equipment and lack of water purification chemicals.

-Zwnews