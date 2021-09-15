Renowned Zimbabwean Businessperson Strive Masiyiwa, who heads African Union’s vaccine procurement taskforce, says vaccine sharing (eg COVAX) is good, but African countries need equal access in procuring vaccines.

He says African countries want to buy their own vaccines, yet manufacturers never give them proper access.

Speaking during a World Health Organization press briefing, Masiyiwa said manufacturers should make it easy for African countries that want to buy their own vaccines.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe, yesterday received 1 million more COVID19 vaccines bought from Sinovac.

The country has so far secured 11.8m vaccine doses in total.

By Monday, 1,894,780 people in Zimbabwe had been fully vaccinated.

