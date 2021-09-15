The Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa has officially opened the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation online strategy planning workshop.

This is expected to drive the national broadcaster in the current digital communication age.

She paid tribute to the departed journalists taken by Covid-19 such as Janet Munyaka and Tawanda Gudhlanga.

These are some of the media frontline workers.

Meanwhile, this has come at the time the national is facing stiff competition from online news platforms.

ZBC has enjoyed monopoly in the broadcasting sector, but the coming on board of online platforms has kept the national broadcaster on its toes.

