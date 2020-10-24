A leading member of one notorious machete gang from Shurugwi has been fingered in the violence which led to the abandonment of the Kwekwe Central constituency Zanu PF primary elections, Zwnews has heard.

Information gathered by this publication indicates that Newton Freeman Mukunzwe, who is understood to be a member of the infamous Machafutani gang from Shurugwi was a polling agent for state security minister Owen ‘Mudha’ Ncube’s nephew Energy ‘Dhala’ Ncube at Globe and Phoenix Hall during the aborted Zanu PF primary elections.

The elections were prematurely abandoned after youths aligned to Dhala turned violent, attacking presiding officers who they alleged to have been bribed by the ruling party’s 2018 parliamentary candidate Kandros Mugabe.

Mukunzwe, who hails from Ward 19 in the Chironde area, is also vying for the post of Secretary for Youth Affairs in the reinvented district coordinating committee (DCC) elections for Shurugwi.

“Munhu uyu aitonetsa zvakaipa ari agent ya Dhala pa Globe and Phoenix Hall. Akasvika pakuvava zvakaoma paakashaya zita rake mu voters’ roll (he was causing lots of problems after he found out that his name was not in the voters’ roll),” a close Zanu PF source who refused to be named told this publication.

“And, what is quite shocking is the fact that he intends to participate in the Shurugwi DCC elections, yet he wanted to vote in a constituency he doesn’t belong to,” said the source.

Zanu PF is yet to come up with a decision on the way forward pertaining to the abandoned primary elections which were aborted following the violence which resulted in the hospitalisation of some senior provincial officers while several cars at the party’s district headquarters were also damaged by the missle-throwing youths.

