A Bulawayo woman who last Monday tracked on her 14-year old daughter before catching her pants down, while in bed with her teen lover, reportedly went berserk and assaulted the female teenager.

Despite the woman being responsible for the physical assault she meted out on her daughter, it is reported that the woman then reported her daughter’s teenage lover to the police for indecent assault.

Reports say the woman spotted her 14-year old daughter getting into a house in North End suburb while in the company of her teenage boyfriend.

She is said to have then followed the two and found her daughter lying naked on bed, fondling the private parts of her boyfriend while he, in turn, fondled her breasts and the 14-year old girl’s private parts.

Sources told the state media that, in expression of her anger, the woman grabbed her hapless daughter before bashing her several times.

The teenage boy tried to flee but was grabbed by onlookers who handed her over to the woman who thrashed him with a stick all over the body, the source told weekly tabloid, B-Metro.

The boy, who pleaded guilty to charges of indecent assault, has since appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomagugu Maphosa.

“Your Worship, I’m sorry for what I did. May you kindly forgive me,” the teenage boy begged.

He was remanded out of custody to next week on Tuesday for sentencing.

Zwnews/ statemedia

Bulawayo woman bashes teen daughter after catching her pants down

