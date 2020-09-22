Former ZANU PF official Shadreck Mashayamombe has said that he was diagnosed with colon cancer.

Posting on Twitter, Mashayamombe urged the youths to regularly go for cancer screening and called on fellow Zimbabweans to pray for him as he embarks on a new journey of his life.

He posted on the microblog; “SAD to tell you that I have been diagnosed with COLON CANCER .

“I advise all young men and women to go for routine Colo-ractal Cancer Screening. Pray for me as I battle against this Monster. I am starting a new Journey in my life.”

This comes after the disease recently claimed the life of 34-year-old opposition MDC Alliance political activist Patson Dzamara.

Patson was a brother to missing journalist-cum political activist Itai Dzamara.

Colon cancer also claimed the life of the MDC party founder, Morgan Tsvangirai.

-Zwnews