MDC Alliance Secretary General, Chalton Hwende has been removed from remand.

After having been on remand for 18 months on treason charge, the High Court has overturned the judgment of the Magistrate’s Court and removed Hwende, from remand.

Justice Chinamora heard an appeal filed by the former Kuwadzana East MP represented by ZLHR Lawyers challenging his continued placement on remand without being put on trial after he was arrested in 2019 and charged with subverting constitutional govt.

Hwende was arrested in March 2019 and charged with subverting constitutional government as defined in section 22 (2) (a) (iii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for allegedly posting messages on Twitter urging the public to revolt against President Mnangagwa’s govt.

Posting after the ruling, Hwende said; “I would like to thank my Lawyer Harrison Nkomo and the ZLHRLawyers for winning my case today at the High Court.

“After 18 months on Remand for Treason the High Court has removed me on Remand. Thanks to the MDC Alliance family , President Nelson Chamisa for the solidarity and support.”

Meanwhile, the Harare High Court is expected to make a ruling on Job Sikhala’s bail application today.

Chamisa who is at the courts in solidarity with Sikhala, has just posted on his microblog, Twitter, handle; “This afternoon at 2.30PM, a bail ruling for our MDCA Vice-Chairman Job Sikhala will be read out.

“The whole country prays that justice will be delivered. Bail is a constitutional right & not privilege. Wiwa simply called for an end to corruption!”