Mary Mubaiwa’s lawyer Doug Coltart has reacted with dismay to court ruling that she should be jailed for 10 days to allow doctors to examine her and decide if VP Constantino Chiwenga’s wife is medically fit to stand trial.

Her lawyers say she is not fit to stand trial, but the state is saying otherwise.

Apparently, Magistrate Lazini Ncube has granted prosecution request for Mubaiwa, to be sent to jail for 10 days.

This is pending a medical exam over her fitness to stand trial after 2 doctors who assessed her released contradicting outcomes.

Meanwhile, last night Mubaiwa issued a plea for solidarity from other women across the globe.

She highlighted how she felt let down by first lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and her husband President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

She claims that Mnangagwa is afraid of his deputy who “said countless times he determines direction wind blows.”

Meanwhile, Mubaiwa’s trial is being viewed many as persecution at the hands of her powerful husband.

Zwnews