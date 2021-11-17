An artist based in Redcliff has claimed that hit-making Zimdancehall singer- Blot (real name Takunda Chioniso)- ‘stole’ his song when the Skelewu singer was not yet popular, years back in the dormitory town’s Rutendo township.

According to Gigga Fyah, a 24-year old local artist and childhood friend for Blot, the now popular Zimdancehall singer who once stayed in Redcliff used the track, Ngirozi, as his piece of artwork, albeit the fact that the song is originally his.

The song counts amongst some of Blot’s old time hits.

But, speaking to this reporter in Redcliff Tuesday afternoon, Gigga Fyah, who was born Romeo Shoko, said the now Harare-based singer failed to acknowledge him despite the fact that he (Gigga Fyah) is the real brains behind the once chat-topping Ngirozi.

“I recorded that song at Mannex Brothers studios in Highfields back in 2015,” said Gigga Fyah.

“The song was actually mastered by Tripple Bees and it’s on a riddim called Alone Again. As someone who used to stay in Rutendo where his paternal relatives stay, Blot was one of my closest friends and he knew all of my songs,” he said.

Added Gigga Fyah:

“I am disappointed over the way Blot chose to use the song that I originated and still went on to present the same as his without even acknowledging me. At one time I even made a visit to Harare since I wanted to settle the issue with him. It’s quite unfortunate that he had gone to South Africa at the time”.

Zwnews could not immediately get a comment from the Blot camp at the time of publishing.

