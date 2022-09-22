FRANCE based Zimbabwe Warriors defender Marshall Munetsi yesterday paid lobola for his fiancée Anotida Makove.

The event was attended by both families and friends of the couple.

The France-based star is in the country during this international football break.

He flew in for the special event at the weekend.

Munetsi could not hide his excitement.

“First of all I want to thank God, who made this possible. We are happy that this day was a success,” he told H-Metro.

“I’m happy with the new chapter that has begun in my life.

“What has happened today is a proof of our love and we are happy that our family and friends have supported us.

“We are glad to share this day, and moments, with them.”

The couple will be tying the knot at a date and place yet to be revealed.

His fiancée Anotida says she’s grateful to God.

Munetsi’s mom, Sarudzai Filipi, who was following the process from Portugal where she is based, says she is happy with how much her son has matured.

“As a mother, I want to wish them well as they begin their new journey,” she said.

Warriors manager, Wellington Mpandare, and Dynamos vice-captain, Godknows Murwira, was part of Munetsi’s entourage.

hmetro