Growing your online business does not just happen. You have to work smart and identify the right strategies that will help you convert more customers. But do you know the best marketing strategies you can use for your brand? Well, let us look at some proven marketing strategies that can help you grow your online store on a budget.

Use of the Social media

Social is the best place to go if you want to grow your online brand with a shoestring budget. Frankly, social media, as an online marketing tool, can be intimidating for newbies. However, with proper planning and effort, it will certainly work! As a matter of fact, many online businesses have grown owing to the proper social media marketing strategies.

Now, you ought to first define your target audience before choosing your social media platform that will work for you. For instance, if most of your audience are youngsters, you need to focus on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook. Tools like Pinterest work best for women compared to men.

After identifying the most appropriate platform, it is time to think of the type of content you will be posting to your social handles. Visual images and videos tend to attract more conversions compared to product or service descriptions that tend to fend off online users. It is also good to establish how often you will be posting on social media and ensure that you are consistent with growing a fan base.

Use of Email Marketing

A solid email marketing strategy is another way to increase sales in your online store. Build your email list by introducing an email submission option on your site or social media platforms. After creating an email list, start by sending your potential customers information such as blog content to help familiarize them with your store. You can build a relationship with your audience before you can start adding some CTAs to try and convert them. Better even, personalize the emails to make the customer feel valued, a feat that will increase their likelihood of conversions.

Use search engine optimization

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) may not work as a short-term marketing strategy but is most appropriate as a plan for a steady growth of your online shop. With commitment and persistence, SEO will increase the ranking of your website in the search engine. This consequently boosts your visibility and traffic in your store over time. Increased traffic to your website definitely means more sales. Your goal is to beat your competitors to the first page of Google, but it is easier said than done. You need to be patient and use all the SEO techniques you can use to grow your online store.

One way of search engine optimization is by use of proper keywords. Try to pick keywords in your niche or even better go border to target audience other than the target audience in your niche. Use the right keywords in page titles, headings, subheadings, and URL in full or parts to increase the ranking of your page. Ensure that the content is well written, insightful, and of high quality.

Another technique of improving the ranking of your website is by using a technique known as link building. This is basically a way of getting more links from top high domain authority sites. What this does is to grow your site’s reputation on the digital web; thus your rankings will grow.

Use offers and discounts

Giving offers and discounts will motivate your current customers to purchase more and help you acquire new customers with enticing deals. A good example is the Clicks specials catalogue which is loved by customers who want to save more as they shop online. You can also offer discounts to first-time customers to try and acquire them as your new users. Don’t forget to also reward your loyal customers with some nice offers. For example, you can introduce rewards to the existing customers for any referral that they make.

Tip: Many people visit online stores during the holidays. So, you can introduce a sale offer during this period to take advantage of the buzz.

Make use of influencers

Influencers are also growing as a popular way to increase the visibility of products and services online. You can also use influencers to help you grow your business. A word of caution, though, you need the right influencer for the campaign. Ensure that any influencer you work with fits into your brand. You do not have to get an influencer with millions of followers as they tend to be expensive, plus you won’t be guaranteed to return on investments (ROI). You can pick micro-influencers with a sizeable audience reach and use them to help you spread the word on your brand.

Build collaborations and partnerships

Collaboration and partnership can skyrocket your online business at a low budget. You can simply collaborate with a business offering a complementary product or service or even in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects. You can also partner with other businesses who can help you distribute your products. Partnerships will help you access newer audiences, tap into another brand’s reputation and generally help you grow.

Final word

In a nutshell, you need proper marketing strategies to help you boost the growth of your online store. One approach won’t work to propel you to success. You need to find the right blend that suits your business. Marketing strategies don’t have to be expensive. You just have to be clever with the budget you have!

Author Bio: Renley Matthews, the leading content designer at Outreach Monks, is responsible for curating marketing materials in accordance with the plans. Besides, he has been featured in several magazines and journals.