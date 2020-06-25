The Thokozani Khupe-Douglas Mwonzora led MDC-T has announced that the extraordinary congress to elect a successor to the late founding party leader, Morgan Tsvangirai will be held in September.

Mwonzora, Khupe and Mudzuri are already canvassing for the top post.

Party deputy spokesperson Khaliphani Phugeni said the extraordinary congress would be held from September 4 to 6 where a substantive president to replace the late leader Morgan Tsvangirai would be elected.

“You will be happy to know that we have come up with a date for our extraordinary congress . . . the date is from the 4th to the 6th of September,” Phugeni said.

“There are a few things I want you to note about this is that, the extraordinary congress is falling within the period given by the Supreme Court. After the Supreme Court judgment, the Chief Justice issued a practice directive which suspended implementation of the judgement for about six weeks.”

The judgment issued on March 30, compelled Khupe to call an extraordinary congress within three months, failure for any reason, party interim chairman Morgen Komichi would be required to call the extraordinary congress within four months of the judgment.