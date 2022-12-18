Image- Masvingo Mirror

Justice Garainesu Mawadze of the High Court in Masvingo presided over 10 divorce cases in a day from the usual four-five cases a week.

All 10 cases were heard on November 9, 2022 according to a court roll in the hands of The Mirror. Six of the divorces were instituted by women and four by men.

Seven of the cases were brought before the court in 2022. The other three divorces were filed in 2021.

The divorcees are Esnath Matatise nee Baloyi vs Khesani Matatise (HC 121/21), Jevas Tekedese vs Christine Masauke (SUM 97/22), Tavonga Murima vs Zvashura Makanda (SUM 106/22), Mavis Dzvairo nee Muremba vs Learnmore Dzvairo (HC 55/21), Varelia Bwiridzai Zikani nee Jaya vs Trymore Zikani (SUM 75/22), Elizabeth Mhlanga vs Symton Mhlanga (SUM 22/22), Evelyn Tsvangirai Nee Hapazari vs Vengayi Tsvangirai ( HC 20/21), Tendai Tavaruva vs Vimbikai Mushonhiwa (SUM 6/22), Vimbai Kuseka Nee Manjeru vs Shesby Kuseka (SUM 90/22) and Marble Masimba Nee Chemhuru vs Masimba Wilson (SUM 137/22).

Only three divorce cases were heard by Justice Mawadze from November 14-18 and they were all instituted by women.

The cases are Dorcas Magara nee Madzivire vs Fanuel Magara (SUM 25/22) and Tsikani Mafa nee Baloyi vs Joseph Mafa (SUM 30/22).

Some of the reasons for divorce are infidelity, loss of love and affection and incompatibility. Masvingo Mirror