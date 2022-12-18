The opposition CCC has lost the Mutasa Rural District Council ward 6 by-election held yesterday.

An update by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) said that out of 1528 people cast their votes, translating to 58.8% voter turnout.

Results:

Regina Barara (ZANU PF) – 1 080 [71.7%]

Babrah Nyamuru (CCC) – 433 [28.3%]

The post became vacant following the death of Councillor Stephen Kavhuru who secured victory on the MDC-Alliance ticket in 2018.

The MDC Alliance was then led by Nelson Chamisa.

A number of people were turned away either because they could not produce valid identification documents or their names were not on the voters’ roll.