Several people are feared dead or injured after two buses from CAG collided about 10 km out of Bulawayo this Friday morning.

A witness who refused to be named said the accident happened just after 8am. The two buses reportedly left the rank in Bulawayo at the same time chasing a ZUPCO bus.

“The buses collided when they were trying to block the way for a ZUPCO bus which they were racing against,” reported the witness.

At the time of publishing, several ambulances were at the scene attending to the injured.

images: social media