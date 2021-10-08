5 Chinese gold miners and several Zimbabweans including a minor have reportedly died in a mine burst in Mazowe, Friday morning.

Former energy minister Fortune Chasi broke the news and posted the message below on social media:

Very sad development at Saisai mine Mazowe South Ward 20. Oxygen tanks burst killing several people who include 1 child, 5 Chinese workers.

Just for the record this has not been reported by anyone as yet. This is information coming from the constituency. I have brought it to the attention of the relevant minister.

This is a sad situation as mines in the country continue to claim the lives of many. Recently there were others miners who were trapped in Madziva