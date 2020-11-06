AS the nation braces for above normal rainfall this summer season, the public has been urged to properly manage solid waste to reduce chances of flash floods in urban areas.

Speaking on the sidelines of a clean-up campaign in Bulawayo this Friday, the Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Honourable Mangaliso Ndlovu and the Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Honourable Judith Ncube commended the City of Bulawayo for undertaking successful private partnership solid waste management programmes.

“Today we are again doing what is expected of every citizen, which is cleaning where we live. We are happy to note a success story from Bulawayo where they have joined hands with the private sector to boost their capacity to manage solid waste and we urge other local authorities to emulate this. We encourage people to recycle and realise income as they keep their places clean because that’s what our President envisages,” he said

The Minister of Bulawayo Metropolitan, Provincial Affairs and Devolution Hon. Judith Ncube spoke on the need for collective, effort in building a clean Zimbabwe.

“We are happy that this noble initiative is still going on. We would like to remind everyone that this cleanup is not only for government departments, but a national exercise meant for everyone to participate,” said Ncube.

Bulawayo City Council Senior Public Relations Officer, Nesisa Mpofu said it is exciting that national cleanup programmes be also done at historical places such as Isibaya Senkosi where important royal ceremonies were held before colonialism.

“We are so happy that Bulawayo stakeholders chose to clean this historic and symbolic place. It is so sad that some choose to dump litter on such revered places, she noted.

Next month the nation will be marking the second anniversary since President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared the first Friday of every month as national clean-up day. -zbc

Like 224 Dislike 28

102970

0

0

cookie-check

Management of solid waste key in preventing flash floods: Minister

no