Man who beat up President Mnangagwa’s nephew Tongai Mnangagwa arrested

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested a suspected drug dealer who attacked President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s nephew Tongai Mnangagwa.
Tongai who is the deputy Minister of Tourism and Hospitality was attacked on Tuesday after a parking misunderstanding.
And a police report was made at ZRP Milton Park.
The suspect later fled the scene after discovering that he was dealing with President Mnangagwa’s nephew.
Zwnews
