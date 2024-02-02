EXPOSED? Job Sikhala was released from prison after striking a deal with ZANU PF, says ex military intelligence personel

Political activist Cde Never Maswerasei has made sensational claims that former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) deputy chairperson Job Sikhala was released from prison after striking a deal with ZANU PF.

Cde Maswerasei a former military intelligence personel using his X handle said information at his disposal indicate that Sikhala was released and promised money to launch a party.

“Cable on hand indicates that he was promised big money to launch his own political movement.

“That’s why he came out with a mediaeval colonial era type of slogan.

“He has already forgotten about the yesteryear abysmal performance of his MDC99. Mental rehabilitation may be required,” he said.

Apparently, exiled former cabinet minister, an alleged President Emmerson Mnangagwa bootlicker, Jonathan Moyo saluted Sikhala for using a nationalistic slogan when addressing supporters after his release.

Sikhala shouted Ziiii a slogan used by ZAPU, with supporters finishing the slogan by shouting ZIMBABWE!!!!

Moyo saluted him for the slogan:

“A NEW SLOGAN, A NEW POLITICAL FORMATION OR WHAT?

“Following his release last night from 595 days of pre-trial jail without bail, Job Sikhala addressed a charged crowd of supporters and well-wishers outside his home and introduced a new slogan that has rocked the landscape of opposition ranks and gotten tongues wagging, bigtime, about his party affiliation, not least because the catchy slogan is decidedly nationalistic; unlike the colour slogans that have hogged the limelight in recent years, to no political avail!”

Zwnews