A Bindura man (43) from Chiwaridzo suburb in Bindura is in trouble after he allegedly removed his 18-year-old daughter’s panties to check if she is still a virgin.

The father who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim appeared before Bindura magistrate Moreblessing Makati and was granted $500 bail for the charge.

The state-led by Patience Chair alleged that sometime in August night the father called his daughter in his room while holding a torch he removed her panties and used the torch to see her private parts.

He told her that he was checking if she was still a virgin.

He inspected her and ordered her to leave the room.

According to Byo24, the matter continues on October 1.