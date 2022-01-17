Police in Bulawayo arrested Stewart Munyapwa (32) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at a bushy area at Trenance Suburb on 15 January 2022.

The suspect fatally assaulted the victim, Khethiwe Moyo (61) with open hands and a sjambok while on their way home from a local bar after a drinking binge.

An argument arose between the couple after the victim refused to go home as she wanted to go back to the bar to continue drinking.

Meanwhile, the police is on record urging members of the public to resolve differences amicably.

In a related case, Police in Fort Rixon arrested Patrick Ngulube (52) in connection with a murder case which occurred at night on 15/01/2022 at Zimbili B, Gadade Village.

The suspect pounced at his ex wife, Khauhelo Sibanda’s house and fatally struck her with an unknown sharp object on the head after an argument over an undisclosed issue.

Zwnews