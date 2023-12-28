With reference to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) message on X platform on 26/12/23 in which Wilson Malunga (21) was shot dead by suspect, Takeknowledge Mthombeni (39) while playing snooker in Filabusi on 25/12/23 at around 0130 hours.

The police has arrested the suspect at Mabhuru Business Centre, Neta, Mberengwa. The firearm used in the commission of the crime has been recovered.

The police say the suspect is now facing another charge of armed robbery in relation to the case which occurred in Mberengwa on 23/12/23 where the firearm used to kill Wilson Malunga was stolen.

Man (21) shot dead over missing snooker token

The suspect and the victim, who were playing snooker at a certain night club, had an argument after the victim noted that his token was missing.

The suspect went to his vehicle, a Toyota Fun Cargo, which was parked outside and came back with an unidentified pistol. He shot the victim once on the head and drove off.

Zwnews