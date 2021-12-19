Police in Harare are investigating a murder case occured on 18 December 2021 at 2200 hours.

The victim, Farai Tsatse (39) had an altercation with his wife, Leoba Muzondo (35) over infidelity issues.

In the process, the victim tried to assault the suspect with a half brick and missed her.

The suspect retaliated and struck the victim with a metal hoe once on the back and once on the head.

According to police, the victim collapsed and was pronounced dead on admission at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

In a related case, the Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Emmely Ndaradze, a female adult of 5908 New Cannan, Highfield, Harare who left a minor (4) asleep in a room with a candle lit on 18/12/21.

At 0130 hours were awakened by smoke and found the victim suffocating as the room was on fire. The minor later passed on at Sally Mugabe Hospital.

Zwnews