Hazel Mandaza has been appointed Child President, ahead of the official opening of the Junior Parliament by President Emmerson Mnangagwa tomorrow.

The official opening will be held at State House and the event will start from 8am.

The Junior Parliament mirrors the structure of the Parliament of Zimbabwe.

And the young parliamentarians chosen from across the country’s ten provinces to represent various constituencies.

Meanwhile at tomorrow’s event, President Mnangagwa is also expected to launch the revised National Youth Policy.

This is aimed at empowering the youths in face of the challenges they encounter and the need to facilitate youth empowerment and well-being.

