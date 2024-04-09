Police in Harare are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 05/04/24 at an open space in Rugare.

A mob attacked a yet to be identified man after he was found by Gift Kamuripa (49) stealing some maize cobs in his field.

Police have since arrested Kamuripa in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, police in Gwanda are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which Khaulani Ndlovu (32) was found dead with multiple stab wounds all over the body along a dust road between Mornef and Bina mine area on 06/04/24.

Police is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews