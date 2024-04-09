In a recent revelation, the City of Harare has provided crucial insights into the cause behind the building collapse that sent shockwaves through the central business district last Saturday.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has officially confirmed the fatality resulting from the building collapse incident in Harare during the weekend. Alongside disclosing the identities of the injured, authorities shed light on the extent of vehicle damages incurred due to the collapse.

Assuring the public, the ZRP announced their collaborative efforts with relevant bodies, including the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), to initiate a comprehensive investigation aimed at determining the root cause of the tragic collapse.

Taking to social media platforms on Sunday, Harare’s municipal authorities confirmed the occurrence of the building collapse, lamenting the loss of life. Most notably, they unveiled the primary reason behind the catastrophic event.

Harare’s Findings on the Collapse As per the City of Harare’s statement, the collapse ensued due to the weight of a billboard, which strong winds and heavy rainfall in the central business district on Saturday had dislodged. Additionally, the municipality reported successful rescue operations by the city’s fire brigade, saving two individuals trapped within the partially collapsed structure.

“The unfortunate incident unfolded as strong winds and heavy rainfall caused a billboard to topple onto a building, leading to partial collapse in central Harare. One casualty is reported, and eight individuals sustained injuries, receiving medical attention. The City Fire Brigade’s swift action rescued two trapped individuals. Numerous vehicles also suffered damages. Investigations are ongoing,” reads the official statement by the City of Harare.

Situated along Chinhoyi Street in Harare’s Central Business District, near Gulf Complex, the collapsed building has prompted intensified scrutiny into infrastructure safety measures.