HARARE – A construction worker died after a crane which was being dismantled collapsed at the Mbudzi Interchange in Harare, which the government says will be renamed in honour of President Emmerson Mnangagwa when complete.

The man, who has not been named, was an employee of Manzlink which was subcontracted by Tefoma, the joint venture company carrying out the Mbudzi construction.

According to Tefoma, a mechanical failure caused the static tower crane to collapse, and as it went down it also took out a second mobile crane that was being used in the dismantling process.

The company pledged to cooperate with authorities in the ongoing investigation.

Tefoma said it “remains committed to maintaining the highest safety standards across all our project sites.”

The Mbudzi interchange is being constructed at a cost of US$88 million. The government says it will be renamed Trabablas Interchange when complete, President Mnangagwa’s wartime nickname.

Zimlive