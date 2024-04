Felicia “Fifi” Muzeya who is (socialite Mai Titi’s daughter) has appeared at Harare Magistrate courts today as a complainant against ex-boyfriend Amir Mhaka.

She is accusing him of circulating her intimate images without consent.

The accused was remanded out of detention on US$50 bail

Mhaka is set to re-appear in court on May 15 for possible trial commencement.

