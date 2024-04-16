Police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi has spoken on the arrest of nine suspects including at least 4 soldiers for armed robbery, and the recovery of an assortment of firearms.

Speaking to the media during the parading of the nine suspects and guns (on yellow cloth), Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said the suspects will be taken to court shortly.

Apparently, the Zimbabwe Republic Police has over the years expressed concern over armed robberies.

In most cases members of the armed forces have been implicated either as accomplices or suppliers of fire arms used.

Zwnews