The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case which occurred at Chirasha Mine, Kadoma on 2/11/21 in which a body of a 29 year old man was found in a gold processing hut.

The body had a deep cut on the head and strangling marks on the neck.

ZRP is therefore calling on anyone with information that may help bring culprit to book to report to nearest police station.

Meanwhile, cases of murder and violence in gold processing or mining areas are common.

In some instances people have attacked each other using machetes.

It is suspected that in such instances politics could be at play.

Zwnews