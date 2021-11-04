The 28 Chiadzwa villagers accused of destroying some clay pots containing traditional beer during a ritual ceremony endorsing the resumption of diamond mining activities by Anjin Mining have been freed on bail.

They are also accused of protesting against ill-treatment of employees.

The villagers reportedly demanded that 10% of Anjin employees should be recruited from the Chiadzwa community.

They were also protesting against the ill treatment of employees by the Chinese.

However, prosecutors claim that the villagers assaulted 11 Anjin employees, who are Chinese nationals. The villagers are accused of committing public violence.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights secured their release after they were asked to pay bail at ZWL3000.

Zwnews