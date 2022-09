In a suspected murder case, a man’s body has been found lying on the ground with stab wounds on the neck, nose, and protruding intestines, at Queenspark East Shops, Bulawayo.

According to police, the incident happened on 24 September 2022 at around 0200 hours.

The police has since instituted investigations.

In another case, ZRP Sadza is investigating a case where the remains of a 51-year-old man were found in a shallow pit at Jacha Village, Sadza, on 22 September 2022.

Zwnews