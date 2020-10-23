MASVINGO – A man from Mucheke in Masvingo has appeared in court after he was arrested by Police carrying a sack that allegedly contained 40kg of copper suspected to have been stolen from Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC).

James Masonere (32) of Mucheke A in Masvingo appeared before Regional Magistrate Bishard Chineka last week and was remanded in custody to a later date.

The value of the copper wire is US$800.

Nixon Chamisa representing the State said at 9am on July 11, 2020 the accused was confronted by three cops in Mucheke light industry carrying a sack that appeared to have heavy contents.

The cops searched Masonere and found copper cables that belonged to ZETDC.

Masonere was arrested and Abel Mundondwa the ZETDC loss controller identified the copper cables as property of ZETDC. -Masvingo Mirror

Like 224 Dislike 28

99127

0

0

cookie-check

Man caught with 40kg of ZETDC copper cables

no