A police officer stabbed two men with a knife after losing a bet, a court heard on Thursday.

Constable Praise Moyo, 31, was not asked to plead as he was charged with two counts of attempted murder before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

He was remanded in custody, with Mangosi indicating that he should apply to the High Court for bail.

The court heard that Moyo, of Kuwadzana, was gambling at the Kuwadzana 2 shops at about 3AM on Wednesday when he lost a bet.

A row erupted, and the prosecutors allege that he stabbed the first man on the collar bone and a second victim in his right armpit.

The man stabbed on the collar bone is unconscious at the Sally Mugabe Hospital, while the second victim is described as stable.

