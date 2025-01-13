File image for illustration purposes only

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of Makneme Chikutuva (41) in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Village Midzi, Masvingo on 11/01/25 in which Maxwell Manjonjo (42) died.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the victim with ox yoke leather straps indiscriminately all over the body after accusing him of stealing a pot which contained sadza and chicken.

On seeing that the victim was having difficulties with breathing, the suspect carried Maxwell Manjonjo to Musingarahwi Business Centre, Masvingo and dumped him.

Meanwhile, ZRP is investigating a case of robbery which occurred at Beatrice Township, Beatrice on 11/01/25 at around 0900 hours.

Three unidentified male suspect who were armed with pistols and wearing face masks, pounced at a local financial institution and demanded keys to the booth from the teller.

The suspects gained entrance into the booth and stole US$3 500.00 cash and three cellphones.

The suspects locked the teller into the booth before driving away in a Silver Grey Toyota Sienta with no vehicle registration number plates.

Anyone with information is being invited to report at any nearest Police Station.

Zwnews