Generation 40 leader, and former ZANU PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has vowed to fly back into the country and take on President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa pound for pound.

Kasukuwere challenges Mnangagwa to call for a referendum on his bid to remain in office beyond his constitutional term limit which ends in 2028.

“Let him call for a referendum on this rubbish.

“We will land in Harare and defeat this satanic arrangement. We have enough forces to defeat this nonsense,” he says.

He adds; “These are desperate acts of criminals who think they can hoodwink the masses of our people.

The structures from Zambezi to Limpopo are more than ready to retire these criminals before the end of 2025,” he says.

Kasukuwere points out that Mnangagwa and his team should be dealt with as a matter of urgency.

“We have to sack these cheats as a matter of urgency.

“Zimbabweans Unite and send these criminals packing. Enough Is Enough,” he says.

Kasukuwere’s sentiments comes after President Mnangagwa hosted Members of Parliament including those from opposition at his Precabe Farm in Kwekwe, who endorsed his bid to remain in power beyond his constitutional term limit.

Kasukuwere, who is Mnangagwa’s sworn enemy is on record saying he is going to deal with the current status quo.

