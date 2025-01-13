Zimbabwe has registered the growth of gold reserves which increased to 2.67 tonnes (valued at US$228m), reports the Zimbabwe Economic Review.
The total reserves, including gold and foreign currency, reached US$533m, over 3x the local currency in circulation.
Key points: ✳️Gold Production Surge:- 2024 Gold Production: 36.48 tonnes (21% increase from 30.10 tonnes in 2023).
-Growth in production driven by higher royalties and export earnings.
✳️ZiG Currency Performance:
-Introduced in April 2024, with ZiG183m in circulation (~5% of reserve money).
-Stabilised local economy from April to August 2024.
The exchange rate is US$1: ZiG24 (official) and US$1: ZiG35-38 (parallel market).
✳️Monetary Policy Updates:
-Plans to introduce higher denomination ZiG notes to simplify transactions.
-New notes aligned with economic activity to ensure stability.
-Aim to increase cash proportion to 5% of deposits, aligning with regional standards.
✳️Reserve Accumulation and Audits:
-Strategy to maintain ZiG backing with gold and foreign reserves.
-Regular audits of gold reserves are underway, with certification pending.
✳️Economic Impact:
-Reserve accumulation supports currency and price stability.
-Measures reduce exchange rate premiums and support de-dollarisation efforts.
✳️Policy Directive:
-President Mnangagwa mandated 50% of mineral royalties to be paid in kind to strengthen reserves.
-Ongoing efforts to build import cover for long-term economic sustainability.
Zwnews