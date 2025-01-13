Zimbabwe has registered the growth of gold reserves which increased to 2.67 tonnes (valued at US$228m), reports the Zimbabwe Economic Review.

The total reserves, including gold and foreign currency, reached US$533m, over 3x the local currency in circulation.

Key points: ✳️Gold Production Surge:- 2024 Gold Production: 36.48 tonnes (21% increase from 30.10 tonnes in 2023).

-Growth in production driven by higher royalties and export earnings.

✳️ZiG Currency Performance:

-Introduced in April 2024, with ZiG183m in circulation (~5% of reserve money).

-Stabilised local economy from April to August 2024.

The exchange rate is US$1: ZiG24 (official) and US$1: ZiG35-38 (parallel market).

✳️Monetary Policy Updates:

-Plans to introduce higher denomination ZiG notes to simplify transactions.

-New notes aligned with economic activity to ensure stability.

-Aim to increase cash proportion to 5% of deposits, aligning with regional standards.

✳️Reserve Accumulation and Audits:

-Strategy to maintain ZiG backing with gold and foreign reserves.

-Regular audits of gold reserves are underway, with certification pending.

✳️Economic Impact:

-Reserve accumulation supports currency and price stability.

-Measures reduce exchange rate premiums and support de-dollarisation efforts.

✳️Policy Directive:

-President Mnangagwa mandated 50% of mineral royalties to be paid in kind to strengthen reserves.

-Ongoing efforts to build import cover for long-term economic sustainability.

Zwnews