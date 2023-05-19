The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Bindura is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Samson Muhwati (20) and Tichaona Petro (25) who are being sought in connection with a case of murder.

This is after their brother-in-law, Adrin Chinorwadza (26), died following being assaulted with fists and feet before being stabbed with a knife on the chest on 17/05/23 at Brockley Farm Bindura.

The victim had accused the suspects of abusing his sisters.

Meanwhile, police in Beitbridge are investigating a case of murder in which Tapiwa Sydney Magura (35) was attacked to death by a mob in Dulibadzimu on 18/05/23, on allegations of a case of unlawful entry into premises.

In yet other news, the police is investigating a sad incident in which a 2 year old girl died after she was hit by a Toyota Regius vehicle, while playing with other kids on the driveway on 17/05/23 in Tynwald North, Harare.