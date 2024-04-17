A man 45, -(Elder Kaseke) – from Killarney, Bulawayo, has been dragged to court following allegations of raping and kidnapping his 24-year-old former girlfriend.

More details on the matter to be made available in due course.

In a related case, a 33 year old man from Beatrice was convicted and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by a Chivhu Magistrate on charges of r@pe.

He r@ped his 49 year old mentally challenged mother-in-law.

On the 20th of December 2023 at around 0800 hours the accused person asked his 13 year old step son to go to MuZion’s place leaving the accused person alone with the complainant.

The accused person removed the complainant’s clothes before raping her. His step son walked in on him whilst he was in the act.

When the accused person noticed that his step son had seen him he put on his clothes and left the room. The 13 year old step son reported the matter to another relative leading to the accused person’s arrest.

Zwnews