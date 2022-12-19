Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi

Police in Tengwe are investigating a murder case in which Tavengwa Madziyadondo (32) died after being struck with a log on the head by Ronias Chirovapasi (32) following an argument on 18/12/22 at Nyamhishi Village during a memorial service.

Apparently, the suspect is on the run and police is calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In other news, police in Bulawayo are investigating a hit-and-run fatal road traffic accident in which an unknown motorist hit a man aged between 30 and 35 years along 12th Avenue at around 0200 hours on 18/12/22.

The victim died on the spot and is yet to be identified.

According to police, he was wearing a black pink trousers, grey and white boxer short, black jersey and black tennis shoes.

The body of the victim was taken to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem.

Zwnews