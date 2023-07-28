The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Kadoma are investigating a case of murder in which Enock Bhokisi (30) died after being assaulted by a mob.

He was attacked for allegedly stealing car polish and ear phones from a car on 27/07/23 at around 0200 hours at a house at Golden Valley suburb, Kadoma.

In another murder case, police in Esigodini are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of murder in which, Donald Ndlovu (44) was found dead after being attacked by unknown suspects on 21/07/23 at Ntshamate Village.

In yet other news, police in Beitbridge have arrested Remember Simbarashe Ncube (37) in connection with a case of attempted murder which occurred on 25/07/23 at a house at Medium Density suburb.

The suspect stabbed Isaac Mutizwa (53) with an okapi knife on the hand before striking him twice with an axe on the head. The suspect had accused the victim of dating his wife.

Zwnews