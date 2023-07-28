Zimbabwe senior netball team, The Gems have lost their opening match to Australia by 86 goals to 30 in the 2023 Netball World Cup.

All of the matches during the 16th edition of the finals are being played at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The opening day featured Zimbabwe, in only their second World Cup, facing an Australia side who are hot favourites to become champions.

Uganda’s match against holders New Zealand and Malawi’s meeting with England are also among the early highlights.

A total of sixteen teams gathered in South Africa to compete in this prestigious tournament.

Zimbabwe is in Pool A, alongside Australia, Fiji, and Tonga. Pool B comprises England, Malawi, Scotland, and Barbados, while Pool C consists of Jamaica, South Africa, Wales, and Sri Lanka.

Pool D includes New Zealand, Uganda, Trinidad and Tobago, and Singapore.

Zwnews