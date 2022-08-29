The police is investigating a murder case which occurred at Big Boom Mine, Kwekwe, on 26 August 2022, where Misheck Makuvaza (25) was assaulted by three suspects only known as Dunmore Mhosva, Dingani Bhamala and Shelton Mapolisa.

They attacked him after he tried to restrain the suspects from assaulting Isaac Simango (42), at a beer binge.

One of the suspects drew a knife from his pockets and stabbed the victim once on the left thigh.

The victim was taken to Kwekwe General Hospital, where he died on 27/08/22 while admitted.

Zwnews