The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Mukumbura have arrested Lameck Masumukire (25) in connection with a case of murder in which Petunia Gomo (20) was found dead in a bushy area near Senga Village, Chiswiti, Mukumbura on 05/08/23.

The suspect confessed at a church gathering that he stabbed the victim on the throat and chest after suspecting that she was bewitching him.

Police have since recovered a blood stained okapi knife which was used to commit the offence.

In other news, police in Harare are investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a house along Guthrie Close, Marlborough on 06/08/23.

Five male suspects who were armed with an unidentified pistol and a machete attacked the complainant and his gardener before stealing US$20 000 cash.

In an unrelated matter, one single person died on the spot and another upon admission at Gokwe district hospital when a Zupco bus travelling from Chireya to Bulawayo burst a rear Tyre, veered off the road and hit a tree at the 35km peg along Gokwe-Kwekwe road yesterday morning.

Four people were critically injured and were taken to Gweru Provincial hospital and the rest of the injured were admitted at Gokwe district hospital.

