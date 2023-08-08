The Nelson Chamisa led and Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is launching its election Manifesto today.

The launch is set for 5pm.

Party spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere confirmed the development saying they have drafted an economic framework that works.

“Today at 5pm, @CCCZimbabwe will launch our New Great Zimbabwe Blueprint in Bulawayo.

“It’s a true Citizens’ Manifesto that sets out our statement of intent to the people of Zimbabwe! We are building a policy framework that works,” she said.

Meanwhile, the ruling party ZANU PF has not produced its Manifesto this time around, saying the works the party is doing on the ground speak for themselves.

A manifesto is a published declaration of the intentions, motives, or views of the issuer, be it an individual, group, political party or government.

An election manifesto is important in that it gives electorate yardstick to hold office bearers account.

Zwnews